Company: Kellogg Company

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.89-$3.68

Product Snapshot: Calling all dessert for breakfast lovers: Pop-Tarts has just the right slice of flavor for you! Fresh out the bakery oven and in time for summer, the toaster pastry brand is releasing three new flavors inspired by some of America's favorite desserts: Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie. Each flavor features a soft-baked dough, sweet fruit-flavored filling and delicious frosting.

These new flavors are joining the Pop-Tarts dessert line now with flavors inspired by pie and cake. So, whichever side of the pie versus cake debate you're on, the answer is always Pop-Tarts. Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler varieties are available in 8-count boxes on shelves now at retailers nationwide, with a SRP of $2.89, and Pop-Tarts Banana Crème Pie is available in a 16-count box at Walmart, with a SRP of $3.68.

But the fun and treats don't stop there! This summer, Pop-Tarts also gives you a tropical twist with every bite of Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango (also on shelves now). Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango is available in an 8-count box with an SRP of $2.89.

These new flavors from Pop-Tarts follow other popular on-the-go Kellogg snack launches, including Special K Keto-Friendly Snack Bars in both Chocolate Almond Fudge and Peanut Butter Fudge as well as Kellogg's Froot Loops and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Cereal Bars.

