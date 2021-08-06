Company: Campbell Wrapper Corp.

Website: www.campbellwrapper.com

Equipment Snapshot: The Revolution flow wrapper features include Allen-Bradley’s servo drive technology with 5700 Kinetix drives, PanelView Plus 7 1000 color touchscreen, VPL servo motors, easy clean sanitary design, and quick changeover. The infeed is a sanitary stainless steel welded design with easy access for cleaning.

The flow wrapper offers a servo-driven film feed roll, sanitary modular design, servo cutting head drive for accurate cutoff adjustment, and production speeds up to 700 packages/minute. The Campbell Revolution can easily be integrated with automatic feeders, code daters, cartoners, or other equipment. The machine comes standard with a web width of 16 in., with optional web widths available and optional features such as: out of position product-no cut, no product-no package, high product detector, slack web detector, and stainless steel/wash-down construction.

The Campbell Revolution produces packages for a wide range of applications such as bakery and confections, frozen foods, snack bars, school lunches, sandwiches, wet wipes, paper products, and many more food and consumer products.

Campbell Wrapper Corporation will display the Revolution Horizontal Flow Wrapper at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #C-2625.