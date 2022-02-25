Company: Post Holdings

Website: https://www.postholdings.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.60

Product Snapshot: To celebrate National Cereal Day on March 7, 2022, Fruity PEBBLES cereal is teaming up with two other cultural icons to tip off a truly colorful partnership in 2022. Powerhouse brand Nike and basketball superstar LeBron James are collaborating with PEBBLES cereal, officially licensed from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, to serve up several colorful, flavorful, and magical ways for fans to celebrate this season.

The full-court press kicks off with the release of a truly iconic set of kicks. Inspired by LeBron James' favorite childhood cereal and collaboratively designed by Nike and PEBBLES, the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity PEBBLES shoe is a colorful pair of sneaks that features actual photography of the Magic PEBBLES red and yellow cereal flakes.

"To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal," said James. "Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even better."

This exciting shoe launch is paired with the release of Magic Fruity PEBBLES cereal. The new variety mirrors the coloration of the Nike 19 Lows: with crispy red and yellow rice flakes that magically turn your milk purple, all with the same great taste you've come to expect and crave from Fruity PEBBLES. Available for a limited time only, the cereal is gluten-free and graced with the magical ability to turn your bowl of cereal into an Instagrammable royal feast for the senses.

"The PEBBLES brand is all about finding new ways to surprise and excite fans," said Leah Broeders, head of licensing for PEBBLES cereal. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Nike to launch this one-of-a-kind color-changing collab just in time for National Cereal Day. When we learned that LeBron was a HUGE fan of the cereal when he was a kid, we knew this was a no-brainer. It's truly the biggest partnership since the stone ages!"

Magic Fruity PEBBLES will be available at select retailers nationwide March 7, 2022 while supplies last. To find a store near you and discover the magic, visit www.postpebblescereal.com and follow PEBBLES on Facebook and Instagram.



