SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, is ofﬁcially expanding its portfolio offerings with Cereal Pop. It will exclusively debut at Sam’s Club nationwide in a 20-oz. Club Size bag today, National Popcorn Day, with a full rollout planned for February.

Cereal Pop popcorn made with FRUITY PEBBLES cereal is ﬁnally introduced for 2023 as the highly anticipated brand expansion joining the ranks with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop. SNAX-Sational Brands spent the last year developing its new category expansion, aligning with the reigning cereal industry pioneer to bring a new level of excitement and ﬂavor variety to its popcorn offerings.

“This new Cereal Pop brand extension is truly going to ‘wow’ consumers of all ages. We are so excited to roll out Cereal Pp popcorn made with FRUITY PEBBLES cereal to our trusted partner Sam’s Club timed to National Snacking Month and to kick off the new year. We have worked so hard to perfect this new popcorn variety which features the signature cereal ﬂavors’ authentic pieces and taste proﬁle, on our signature popcorn. This is an evolutionary moment for our brand and we are excited and appreciative to be launching ﬁrst with Sam’s Club, a long time brand advocate," says Jerry Bello, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands Group.

Just in time for National Snack Month this February, Cereal Pop made with FRUITY PEBBLES, its ﬁrst ﬂavor edition, will be available to consumers nationwide, ﬁrst only in stores at Sam’s Club nationwide, then online. Following Sam’s Club 20-oz. limited edition release, to retail at $6.98, the brand will roll out to retail and their ecommerce store in a 5.25-oz. bag.