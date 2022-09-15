SeedWise, a Canadian brand, is rolling out in 425 retailers this month. Founded by Ozery Family Bakery, the brand is on a mission to help consumers snack smarter with its grain- and allergen-free granolas and clusters that are packed with the power of seeds—such as flax, sunflower, and pumpkin—and absolutely no fillers.

SeedWise’s granolas and clusters are full of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients while being low in sugar, grain-free, vegan, keto-certified, non-GMO Project verified, and certified gluten-free. By being baked in-house, SeedWise ensures its snacks are free from the top 9 allergens. Its lineup of favorites include:

Super Seed Crunch Clusters with 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. With only 1-2 grams of sugar, the clusters can be found in three flavors: Chocolate, Mixed Berries, and Sweet & Salty.

5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving. With only 1-2 grams of sugar, the clusters can be found in three flavors: Chocolate, Mixed Berries, and Sweet & Salty. Super Seed Granola with 5-6 grams of plant-based protein per serving and only 3 grams of sugar. Available in two flavors including: Chocolate Cherry and Lemon Blueberry.

“With over 25 years thriving in the bakery market, we felt it was time to take our expert baking skills and our love for seeds into the better for you snacking category,” says Guy Ozery, CEO and founder of SeedWise. “We’re confident that our allergy-friendly products will give consumers that delicious, craveable and actually good for you snack they’ve been searching for in the market. We’re looking forward to educating consumers on the benefits of seeds, why they are so powerful and how they can fit into their daily snacking routine.”

SeedWise is a certified B-Corp brand that prioritizes being mindful towards the planet and overall community by creating positive environmental and social change. With seeds being a core ingredient in its products, consumers can feel better knowing that growing seeds requires 20-90x less water than tree nuts. The brand also aims to be carbon neutral by 2030. By planting seeds of change, SeedWise is making an impact one bite at a time.

SeedWise can be found on Amazon or in store at retailers such as Wegman’s, Lowes, HEB, and other natural and specialty stores. The granolas and clusters can be purchased in packs of three for $24.99-$29.99 or individually for $4.99-$8.99.

