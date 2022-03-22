American Bakers Association member facilities represent 42 of the 92 manufacturing plants recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2021. Every baking facility awarded ENERGY STAR certification is a Member of the American Bakers Association. Only plants in the top 25 percent of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR.

“ABA Members continue to demonstrate their commitment to their communities and their sustainability goals through the ENERGY STAR program participation," said Rasma Zvaners, ABA's vice president of regulatory and technical services.

The ABA-Member ENERGY STAR certified bakeries, by operating more efficiently in the 2021 calendar year, saved just over 6 million MMbtu of energy. 50 commercial bread & roll bakeries, and 24 cookie & cracker bakeries have received ENERGY STAR recognition since ABA and EPA began the partnership in 2010.

“This year and in past years, commercial bread & roll bakeries and cookie & cracker bakeries account for nearly half of the 2021 ENERGY STAR Certified Plants across all manufacturing sectors," said Robb MacKie, ABA's president and CEO. "Implementing energy-saving measures is clearly a priority despite the ongoing challenges related to the pandemic and supply chain.”

"As these companies demonstrate, improving energy efficiency serves to confront climate change while strengthening our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Manufacturing plants that reduce energy consumption as part of the transition to a zero-emissions future save money and create the resiliency needed for the long-term health of their operations, our economy, and our planet.”

In 2021, there were five bread & roll bakeries earning certification for the first time.

*Represents first-time certification in the list below.

ENERGY STAR Certified Baking Plants



ENERGY STAR Commercial Bread and Roll Baking, Cookie & Cracker Baking certified manufacturing plants in 2021:

Alabama:

Tuscaloosa Organic Baking Co., LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

Holsum Bakery of Tolleson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Mesa Organic Baking Co., Inc. (commercial bread and roll baking)

Arkansas:

Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

California:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Escondido (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Placentia (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Flowers Baking Co. of Modesto, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Colorado:

Mile Hi Companies, Denver (commercial bread and roll baking)

Florida:

Flowers Baking Co. of Bradenton, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Illinois:

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)

Kentucky:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., London (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)

Louisiana:

Flowers Baking Co. of New Orleans, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Maine:

Lepage Bakeries Park Street, LLC, Lewiston (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)

Nevada:

Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)

Ohio:

Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Airport, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Bimbo QSR Ohio, LLC. – Eastpointe, Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)

Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread, Inc., Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Tennessee:

Crown Bakeries, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Crown Bakeries, Nashville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Texas:

Flowers Foods, Inc., El Paso (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Houston, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Baking Co. of Tyler, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)

Virginia:

Flowers Baking Co. of Norfolk, LLC (commercial bread and roll baking)

Washington:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Kent (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)