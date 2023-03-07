Milton’s Craft Bakers announced today the launch of Grilled Chicken & Garlic, the newest addition to its lineup of artisan-inspired Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizzas.

The new product reinforces Milton’s commitment to providing consumers with “free from” food experiences without having to trade-off between taste, health, and real ingredients.

From March 9–11, Expo West attendees are invited to stop by Milton’s booth #5144 in Hall E to try the new pizza, along with its core better-for-you offerings: Uncured Pepperoni, Margherita Four Cheese, Roasted Vegetable, and Four Cheese.

Made with the brand’s signature, crispy cauliflower crust, Milton’s Craft Bakers Grilled Chicken & Garlic Cauliflower Crust Pizza is topped with premium, clean ingredients, including rBST-free Mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper and onions, and grilled chicken pieces complemented by a unique, zesty red pepper sauce with a hint of heat. Certified gluten-free, the pizza is ready in just 15 minutes, delivering an authentic pizzeria taste that everyone can enjoy.

“Our new Milton’s new Grilled Chicken & Garlic Cauliflower Crust Pizza, with its zesty red pepper sauce, is truly differentiated in the category and reflects the increasing consumer desire for products with a bit of spice,” said John Reaves, CEO of Milton’s Craft Bakers. “The frozen pizza category will always be anchored by the red and white sauce classics, but we wanted to introduce a gluten free pizza that not only gives consumers a rich, complex sauce with a hint of heat, but also provides a clean, high-quality protein with the addition of grilled chicken.”

Milton’s Craft Bakers believes that everyone should be able to experience the joy of eating well. Through innovation and a genuine love for foods, Milton’s crafts foods with consumer joy leading our inspiration. Today that passion thrives with Milton’s Craft Bakers offering a range of flavorful Gourmet Crackers, Gluten Free Crackers, and Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizzas. The newest pizza variety to join its portfolio, Grilled Chicken & Garlic, arrives to the freezer aisles of Costco stores for a rotation in the Midwest region in March 2023 and a rotation in the Los Angeles region in May 2023, available as a two-pack for $14.89.

To learn more about Milton’s Craft Bakers and to find a nearby store, visit miltonscraftbakers.com.