Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger are teaming up with Meijer to make a $55,000 donation via education nonprofit DonorsChoose to help fund middle school sports projects and keep kids active.

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger, an initiative to help save middle schools sports. Now, Meijer and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are joining forces to bring the mission to their shared Michigan community by helping fund the purchase of new sports equipment at Waverly Middle School through DonorsChoose.

Representatives from both companies will attend a school assembly at Waverly Middle School, where students will celebrate the donation with a teacher versus student basketball game and receive Mission Tiger jerseys and goodie bags.

"Tony and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have always believed in the power of sport. When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew something needed to be done," said Amy Davis, VP sales account at Kellogg Company. "We are thrilled to announce this donation to help support local middle school sports, thanks to support from Meijer. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

"At Meijer, our mission is to enrich lives in the communities we serve, and as a family company, supporting kids is so important to us," said Calli Schmid, vice president of merchandising. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Mission Tiger to make a larger local impact and help children have more opportunities to take part in school sports."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com to spark a $2 donation to DonorsChoose. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Mission Tiger is part of Kellogg's Better Days Promise strategy, which aims to create better days for 3 billion people by 2030.

