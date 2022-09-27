For the first time, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger have teamed up with The Kroger Co. to fund $25,000 in classroom projects via education nonprofit DonorsChoose to support middle school sports programs in Kroger's backyard and help kids from Cincinnati's Withrow University High School play like tigers.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger joined Kroger at their annual Wellness Festival to surprise Withrow University High School with a donation that will support their middle school sports programs. Educators at Withrow have a track record of going above and beyond for their students to ensure they can play sports. But with youth sports programs often at risk due to budget constraints, Mission Tiger and Kroger wanted to help and give this deserving school a boost to keep kids in the game.

"Middle school sports keep kids active, foster friendships and teach lessons for life, and are also a huge part of what makes being a kid so fun," said Rob Shewmaker, sr. director sales at Kellogg Company. "When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew we had to get involved. We are proud to partner with Kroger to encourage active lifestyles for kids in Cincinnati. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

Students, teachers, and administrators from Withrow University High School joined Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger at the Kroger Wellness Festival on Saturday to receive the Mission Tiger donation and participate in a fun-filled day of activities designed to promote holistic well-being.

"Just like Mission Tiger, our Kroger Wellness Festival is rooted in engaging local communities and promoting active lifestyles," said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager at The Kroger Co. "We are excited to partner with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger to further provide kids with opportunities to stay moving and to keep local school sports thriving at Withrow. Let's go Withrow Tigers!"

The Mission Tiger donation will help Withrow students be more physically active and build their confidence through sports by helping the school purchase new equipment such as golf equipment, tennis rackets, badminton gear, volleyballs, and more.

"We are dedicated to giving our students the tools they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom," said Jerron Gray, principal of Withrow University High School. "Students who are physically active tend to have better grades, school attendance, and cognitive performance. We are grateful to Mission Tiger and Kroger for helping us strengthen our school's middle school sports programs that will enable our students to thrive."

Since it launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment, and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.