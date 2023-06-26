“We’re like a barbecue joint who smokes chips instead of meat,” is the motto of Low and Slow Snacks, a Dallas-based snack food company offering BBQ salty snacks. Made by burning real hickory wood, Low and Slow reportedly is the first-ever line of authentically smoked chips. Opening a bag of Low and Slow reportedly smells like opening the hood to a backyard smoker, or walking into a BBQ joint.

Starting this week, the brand’s corn, tortilla and potato chips will be available in select Albertsons, H-E-B, Market Street, Randalls, Tom Thumb. and United grocery stores throughout Texas, ensuring widespread availability for snack enthusiasts and BBQ lovers seeking a new and exciting taste adventure, just in time for the July 4th holiday.

“I love Texas BBQ, so I’ve always wondered why BBQ snacks only represented BBQ sauce seasoning,” says Jared Drinkwater, co-founder and CEO of Low and Slow Snacks. “This is why I set out to make a chip that’s truly authentic to people who know barbecue and the only way to do that is to smoke ‘em.”

It took Drinkwater and his business partner, Mike Zbuchalski, almost four years to develop a novel and proprietary manufacturing process that enabled them to smoke chips at scale. The pair knows a thing or two about salty snacks however, having spent a collective 29 years at Frito-Lay, where Drinkwater ran marketing for brands Like Doritos and Cheetos and Zbuchalski led the salty snack R&D function for the company.

With an SRP of $4.99 for a 5-6oz bag, Low and Slow will launch three products, all covered in proprietary rubs:

Hickory Smoked BBQ Potato Chips

Hickory Smoked BBQ Corn Chips

Hickory Smoked Tortilla Chips

Down the road, Low and Slow plans to bring many more snacks to market. “We’ve smoked every salty snack on the planet,” says Drinkwater, “and they’re all delicious.”

For BBQ lovers outside of Texas, the products are available online at lowandslow.com.