MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC has introduced the “Tailgate Trio,” three new pizzas inspired by some of the most popular game day appetizers such as buffalo wings, bacon jalapeño poppers, and spinach artichoke dip.

Each week, through January 2, 2024, a new fresh, flavor-packed pizza will be featured as the $8 MVP of the Week in the MOD Rewards app or online at MODPizza.com. Later, from January 3–8, in time for the college football championship, all three Tailgate Trio pizzas will be featured at the special $8 price.

The Tailgate Trio is a group of craveable pizzas that remind customers of their favorite football appetizers:

Buffalo Chicken Pizza ($8 MVP of the Week, Dec. 11–17): A base of Frank’s RedHot is topped with chicken and shredded mozzarella, cheddar and gorgonzola, finished with another swirl of Frank’s RedHot Original Buffalo Wings Sauce and served with a side of ranch.

Bacon Jalapeño Popper Pizza ($8 MVP of the Week, Dec. 18–26): A white sauce base topped with bacon, jalapeños, freshly shredded mozzarella, cheddar, asiago, parmesan, and finished with a swirl of ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza ($8 MVP of the Week, Dec. 27–Jan. 2): A white sauce base topped with artichokes, fresh spinach, chopped garlic, oregano, and shredded mozzarella, asiago, and feta.

All Tailgate Trio Pizzas are available Jan. 3–8 at the special $8 price online and in-app.

“The Tailgate Trio are some of the most craveable pizzas we’ve ever developed and feature all the comforts and bold flavors of a football party or tailgate,” said Scott Uehlein, VP of culinary excellence and innovation at MOD. “We hope our customers will enjoy these pizzas at home or on the go as they root on their favorite football teams in their postseason games.”