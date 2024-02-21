Fast-growing baked dessert chain Crumbl has announced the launch of its latest non-cookie limited-time offering, Tres Leches Cake. The item features a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

Distinguished from Crumbl’s Tres Leches cookie, the new Tres Leches Cake comes prepared with the delicious tres leches sauce already soaked in. It is presented in a square tin, reminiscent of the Cinnamon Squares previously released as an LTO. The cakes are packaged and snugly fit inside Crumbl's signature Pink Box.

The Tres Leches Cake is offered for only six days, starting February 20 and ending February 24. According to Crumbl, the dessert exemplifies the company’s commitment to fostering meaningful moments, whether enjoyed alone or shared with friends or family. The dessert is only the second non-cookie offering in Crumbl’s history, following the previous Cinnamon Squares.

Related: Crumbl collaborates with Olivia Rodrigo on new cookie