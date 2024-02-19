Crumbl has announced its partnership with three-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, unveiling the exclusive Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Cookie. The cookie, inspired by Rodrigo’s 2024 Guts Tour, will embark on a journey across North America, elevating the experience for fans at select Crumbl locations.

The Guts cookie is made up of two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream, rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles, and topped with a star cutout. As Rodrigo performs on stages across North America, fans can enhance their tour experience with this special collaboration.

"We are thrilled with this partnership introducing Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Cookie, a unique treat inspired by her remarkable music," says Sawyer Hemsely, chief branding officer and co-founder of Crumbl. "This collaboration marks a celebration of creativity and flavor, bringing fans a memorable experience that perfectly combines music and the Crumbl experience."

Rodrigo’s Guts Cookie will be available starting February 19 in stores surrounding Palm Desert, CA, to celebrate the first performance of the Guts World Tour on February 23. During each of the consecutive sold-out North America Guts World Tour stops, this specialty cookie will be featured as the seventh offering on Crumbl’s weekly menu. The cookie can be found exclusively at locations within an hour of her performances. Once the much-anticipated tour of the year concludes in August, the cookie will become available at all Crumbl locations across the US and Canada August 19–24, as part of the weekly menu lineup.

