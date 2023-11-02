For consumers looking to be the hero of their Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving celebrations this month, Paris Baguette is offering up an elevated take on an important aspect of the November holidays: dessert. Handcrafted on-site by Paris Baguette's expert bakers and cakers, these exquisite cakes are guaranteed to impress, so you can spend less time baking and more time celebrating.

In addition to Paris Baguette's signature lineup of cakes, new fall-themed seasonal cakes are available at cafés nationwide from November 1 to November 28, including:

Pumpkin Spice-Mocha Chiffon Cake: Chocolate chiffon cake soaked with espresso syrup, layered with pumpkin spice soft cream and white chocolate crisp pearls, topped with caramel sauce and chocolate curls.

Caramel-Pecan Soufflé Cheesecake: Light and fluffy soufflé cheesecake topped with pecans in a cinnamon caramel sauce and finished with caramel soft cream.

Cookie Butter Crunch Layer Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls.

Pistachio-Raspberry Trifle Cake: Vanilla sponge cake filled with pistachio soft cream, raspberry preserves, and white chocolate crisp pearls, topped with a pistachio macaron and fresh raspberries.

Paris Baguette also offers a full range of menu items suitable for any Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving celebration including the seasonal Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie pastry, baguettes, salads, and more.