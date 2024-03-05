Signode—a manufacturer of automated transit packaging equipment, tools, consumables, and automation solutions—has announced the latest addition to its Little David family of case packaging equipment: the LDX-RTB Premier case sealer.

According to the company, the LDX-RTB family of case sealers is known for speed, versatility, and efficiency in case-handling applications. The new LDX-RTB Premier semi-automatic random case sealer is designed to offer flexibility in processing a large range of case sizes and fill levels at high speeds while minimizing downtime while also adding significant risk reduction feature sets that build upon the existing LDX-RTB Standard, Deluxe, and Premium models. This latest model features a smart guarding system and holds two National Recognized Testing Laboratory (OSHA NRTL) certifications for its electronic components, reportedly offering a dependable solution for production needs.

“We developed the LDX-RTB Premier in response to customer needs for a versatile and fast case sealer capable of keeping up with the wide variance of both case dimensions and void levels commonly experienced in e-commerce applications,” says Drew Wenrich, case equipment sales and product manager at Signode. “Prior to installation, we’ll do a customer consultation along with proof-of-concept demos and, where required, extensive factory acceptance with real-world transit testing. Following this procedure not only optimizes the performance of the equipment but also helps build our customers’ confidence in their investment.”

Reportedly offering belt speeds of up to 155 feet per minute, the LDX-RTB Premier case sealer is said to be useful in fast-paced environments like e-commerce and retail. The correlating CaseLocker series tape cartridges each feature a locking knife guard system and offer pinch point prevention, pneumatic assist for high-speed operation, and a simplified threading path for tape loading.

Related: Automated technology can help increase efficiency in snack and bakery warehouses