Three Wishes, the family-owned healthy cereal brand, has introduced its first line extension with grain-free granola. Available now at natural grocery retailer Sprouts as well as Amazon (with more retailers to follow), Three Wishes Granola (SRP $7.99) is available in three better-for-you flavors: Chocolate Almond, Maple Pecan, and Original.

According to Three Wishes Granola, it follows the brand’s ethos established in its line of cereal of being high in protein, low in sugar, and gluten- and grain-free. Utilizing nutritional ingredients like almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, monk fruit, and real maple syrup, the granola is designed to be full of flavor and healthy ingredients. Able to be consumed as a snack straight from the bag, in a bowl of milk, or layered in a breakfast parfait, Three Wishes Granola draws on the brand’s commitment to making nutritious and nostalgic foods for children of all ages.

“Granola has garnered such a biased, healthy halo when the majority of granola brands out there are actually just making dessert that’s pretending to be breakfast,” comments CEO and co-founder Margaret Wishingrad. “We knew there had to be a better option than oats coated in sugar, and set out to create an incredible tasting granola that was packed with protein, not sugar, and completely grain-free. This is truly something you can leave in the glove compartment and toss at your hungry kid without feeling bad about it.”

Three Wishes Granola is available in three flavors:

Chocolate Almond: With only 3g of sugar per serving, Chocolate Almond granola not only allows snackers to eat chocolate for breakfast, but it also encourages it. As a serving suggestion, Three Wishes recommends sticking your hand right into the bag and eating it straight up.

Maple Pecan: Made with real maple syrup (and only eight other wholesome ingredients), Maple Pecan granola is as close as you can get to eating pecan pie for breakfast. The flavor can be eaten in a bowl of milk but also can be added to other things.

Original: Gluten-free and packed with protein, not sugar, Original granola is crunchy, nutty, and subtly sweet. It makes the perfect crispy topping on yogurt or a homemade smoothie.

The company’s first brand extension since inception in 2019 exemplifies the Three Wishes commitment to being cereal disruptors and providing consumers convenient, better-for-you breakfast options: Born from the team’s quest to create the ultimate granola cluster for their cereal line, the research and development for grain-free and nutrient dense granola quickly pivoted from a granola cluster cereal add-in to a full line extension following the roaring results from several rounds of taste testing.

“It was like the backup dancer stole the show,” notes co-founder and CMO Ian Wishingrad. “We started playing around with granola as a potential inclusion to one of our cereals. After the first taste-test, we knew this granola we’d created was the main event. We never ended up producing that other cereal line we had in mind, but ran with the granola instead. It just tasted that good.”

