Good Housekeeping recently announced the winners of its 2024 Best Snack Awards contest.

Good Housekeeping’s registered dietitians "teamed up with food scientists and culinary pros to find the best snacks on the shelf worthy of ending up in consumers' kitchen," according to the magazine. It also enlisted the help of thousands of at-home consumer testers to evaluate ingredients, nutrition facts, flavor, texture, convenience, and more.

The 2024 GH Snack Award winners all meet the following criteria:

Made with real and recognizable ingredients

Prioritize fiber-filled and protein-rich sources

Free from trans fat and partially hydrogenated oils

No artificial flavors and food dyes

300 calories or less per serving

10 g of added sugar or less per serving

350 mg sodium or less per serving

Select winners can be found in the July/August issue of Good Housekeeping.

An abridged winners list includes:

Best Fruit Chips: Mariani Mango Chips (8 Bags)

Protein-packed favorites

Best Turkey Jerky: Country Archer Provisions 100% Natural Turkey Rosemary Minis (12-Count)

Country Archer Provisions 100% Natural Turkey Rosemary Minis (12-Count) Best Protein Wraps: Egglife Egg White Wraps

Egglife Egg White Wraps Best Beef Jerky: Prevail Original Beef Jerky (3-Pack)

Chips and crackers

Best Seasoned Potato Chips: Boulder Canyon Boulder Batch Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips

Boulder Canyon Boulder Batch Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips Best Crunchy Corn: Love Corn Sea Salt

Love Corn Sea Salt Best Cheese Crisps: 34 Degrees Original Mates (3-Count)

34 Degrees Original Mates (3-Count) Best Nut Crackers: Blue Diamond Almonds Almond Nut Thins, Hint of Sea Salt (12-Pack)

Blue Diamond Almonds Almond Nut Thins, Hint of Sea Salt (12-Pack) Best Rye Crisps: Hungry Bird Eats Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps

Hungry Bird Eats Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps Best Sweet Potato Chips: Jackson's Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil (10-Pack)

Jackson's Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil (10-Pack) Best Cracker Crisps: Zenb Rosemary n’ Chia Cracker Crisps (3-Pack)

Zenb Rosemary n’ Chia Cracker Crisps (3-Pack) Best Flatbread Thins: Wasa Rosemary and Sea Salt Swedish Style Flatbread Thins (10-Pack)

Popcorn and puffs

Best Gluten-Free Puffs: Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops, Hot & Spicy

Harvest Snaps Crunchy Loops, Hot & Spicy Best International Mix: Doosra The Mix

Doosra The Mix Best Vegan Puffs: Hippeas Flavor Blast Puffs (6-Pack)

Hippeas Flavor Blast Puffs (6-Pack) Best Popcorn: LesserEvil Homer’s Blend Organic Popcorn

LesserEvil Homer’s Blend Organic Popcorn Best Gluten-Free Mix: Marimix Snackmix, Cinnamon Churro (3-Pack)

Marimix Snackmix, Cinnamon Churro (3-Pack) Best Veggie Puffs: Snack'in For You Broccoli Puffs

Snack'in For You Broccoli Puffs Best Seasoned Popcorn: 365 by Whole Foods Market Mexican-Style Elote Popcorn

Nuts, seeds, legumes

Best Sprouted Nuts: Daily Crunch Dill Pickle Sprouted Almonds and Pepitas (2-Pack)

Daily Crunch Dill Pickle Sprouted Almonds and Pepitas (2-Pack) Best Chocolate Covered Almonds: Blue Diamond Thin Dipped Almonds, Double Dark Chocolate

Blue Diamond Thin Dipped Almonds, Double Dark Chocolate Best Dried Fruit Mix: RIND Remix, Piña Colada

RIND Remix, Piña Colada Best Roasted Edamame: The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans, Sea Salt (10-Pack)

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans, Sea Salt (10-Pack) Best Trail Mix: Ziba Foods Trail Mix (6 Pack)

Ziba Foods Trail Mix (6 Pack) Best Snacking Seeds: Top Seedz Maple Magic Roasted Seeds (2-Pack)

Top Seedz Maple Magic Roasted Seeds (2-Pack) Best Nut Medley: Second Nature Dark Chocolate Medley

Second Nature Dark Chocolate Medley Best Pistachios: Wonderful Pistachios No Shells, Jalapeño Lime

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells, Jalapeño Lime Best Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts: Thrive Market Regeneratively Grown Organic Dark Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts

Satisfying sweets

Best Chocolate Truffles: B.T.R. Nation Brownie Batter Superfood Truffle Cups (18 Cups)

B.T.R. Nation Brownie Batter Superfood Truffle Cups (18 Cups) Best Grain-Free Cookies: Siete Hint of Mexican Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Bags)

Siete Hint of Mexican Vanilla Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 Bags) Best Vegan Milk Chocolate: Dr. Bronner's Magic All-One Oat Milk Chocolate, Crunchy Hazelnut Butter (6-Pack)

Dr. Bronner's Magic All-One Oat Milk Chocolate, Crunchy Hazelnut Butter (6-Pack) Best Chocolate Snaps: Chocxo Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps

Chocxo Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps Best Cookie Thins: Simple Mills Lemon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins

Simple Mills Lemon Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins Best Candy Bar: Simply Salted Peanut Chocolate Date Bars (3 Pack)

Simply Salted Peanut Chocolate Date Bars (3 Pack) Best Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups: SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (24 Cups)

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (24 Cups) Best Cookie Crisps: Nonni's Almond Cookie Crisps Snackers

Frozen finds

Best Frozen Waffles: Evergreen Mixed Berry Cobbler Frozen Mini Waffles

Evergreen Mixed Berry Cobbler Frozen Mini Waffles Best Pancake Bites: Feel Good Foods Banana Pancake Bites

Feel Good Foods Banana Pancake Bites Best Gluten-Free Garlic Bread: Rudi's Gluten-Free Garlic Texas Toast

Better-for-you bars and bites

Best Vegan Protein Bar: ALOHA Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Plant Based Protein Bar (12-Count)

ALOHA Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Plant Based Protein Bar (12-Count) Best Energy Bites: Frooze Balls Double Filled Energy Balls (8-Pack)

Frooze Balls Double Filled Energy Balls (8-Pack) Best Functional Protein Bar: IQBAR Peanut Butter Chip (12-Pack)

IQBAR Peanut Butter Chip (12-Pack) Best Granola Bar: Junkless Chewy Granola Bars (24-Count)

Junkless Chewy Granola Bars (24-Count) Best Superfood Bars: ModBalls Clean Energy Bites - Almond Coconut Chocolate (20-Count)

ModBalls Clean Energy Bites - Almond Coconut Chocolate (20-Count) Best Breakfast Biscuits: Olyra Raspberry Fruit Filled Breakfast Biscuits (3 Boxes)

Olyra Raspberry Fruit Filled Breakfast Biscuits (3 Boxes) Best Caffeinated Bar: Quantum Energy Squares Dark Chocolate Pink Himalayan Salt (8 Pack)

Quantum Energy Squares Dark Chocolate Pink Himalayan Salt (8 Pack) Best Chocolate Protein Bar: RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt (12-Count)

RXBAR Chocolate Sea Salt (12-Count) Best Whey Protein Bar: UNiTE Baklava Flavored Protein Bar (12-Pack)

Granola and cereal

Best Overnight Oats: MUSH Overnight Oats

MUSH Overnight Oats Best Granola Clusters: ALDI Simply Nature Keto Coconut Clusters

ALDI Simply Nature Keto Coconut Clusters Best Gluten-Free Granola: Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola

Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola Best Cereal: Seven Sundays Simply Honey Oat Protein Cereal (3-Pack)

Seven Sundays Simply Honey Oat Protein Cereal (3-Pack) Best Ready-to-eat Oats: Brekki Dark Chocolate Ready to Eat Oats

Brekki Dark Chocolate Ready to Eat Oats Best Savory Granola: Struesli Savory + Seed Granola

Struesli Savory + Seed Granola Best Organic Granola: Nature's Path Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Red Berries Granola

Nature's Path Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Red Berries Granola Best Low Sugar Granola: KIND ZEROg Added Sugar Nut Granola, Apple Cinnamon

Best snacks for kids and infants:

Best Refrigerated Kids Bar: Once Upon a Farm Strawberry Organic Refrigerated Oat Bar

Once Upon a Farm Strawberry Organic Refrigerated Oat Bar Best Baby Puffs: Serenity Kids White Cheddar & Cauliflower Spinach Grain Free Puffs (6-Pack)

Serenity Kids White Cheddar & Cauliflower Spinach Grain Free Puffs (6-Pack) Best Veggie Bites: Green Giant Dino Veggie Tots Broccoli & Cheese

Green Giant Dino Veggie Tots Broccoli & Cheese Best Dippers: Kokada Dunks, Brownie

Kokada Dunks, Brownie Best Organic Kids Bar: YUMI Organic Bar, Mango Kale (6 Pack)



Click here to see the full list of winners.