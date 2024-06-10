WeighPack Systems Inc. has launched its new bulk weigh filling machine, The PrimoLinear T-25 Twin Lane Net Weigher. This state-of-the-art machine is designed to accurately and efficiently fill bulk products into bags, boxes, and containers, including pretzels, cookies, and other snack and bakery items.

The new bulk weigh filling machine is the first to integrate an in-line metal detector between the filling process and weigh bucket. This design isolates any load and directs the product into an inspection bin should metal ever be detected, thus never risking entry into the finished package.

Built to the highest accuracy requirements, it includes three cascading pans per lane, including transfer, bulk, and dribble pans for precision dispensing. The machine also features its leading-edge PrimoLinear Windows based operating system, a digital camera with online support via WiFi or ethernet, an open frame design for easy cleaning, and a tool-less adjustable conveyor to accommodate all container sizes.

"We are excited to introduce our new bulk weigh filling machine to the market," says Justin Taraborelli, vice president at WeighPack Systems Inc. "This machine is the result of our commitment to providing our customers with the best packaging solutions. We are confident that it will help businesses increase their productivity and efficiency."

Related: WeighPack Systems releases sanitary version of continuous motion vertical bagger