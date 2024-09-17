Pringles, a potato crisp brand owned by Kellanova, is introducing two new flavors: Texas BBQ Brisket and Jalapeño Popper. Both Pringles flavors will be available at Travel Centers of America, Thornton’s AM/PM, Plaid Pantry starting September 15, and at Yesway starting November 4, for a limited time.

According to the company, Pringles Texas BBQ Brisket potato crisps are light, crispy, and never greasy. These snacks, featuring savory barbecue brisket flavor, come in a portable can. Then, Jalapeño Popper crisps are formulated to evoke the spice and cheesy richness of the namesake appetizer.

In addition to various convenience store locations, the Texas BBQ Brisket and Jalapeño Popper Pringles will be sold at select grocery retailers across the country.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.