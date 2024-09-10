Casey’s is prepping for fall and football season with an all-new subtly spicy Jalapeño Popper Pizza, a game day appetizer turned pizza.

Casey's Jalapeño Popper Pizza features Philadelphia Whipped Cream Cheese, a blend of real cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, smoky bacon, mild pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

“Casey’s new Jalapeño Popper Pizza is the latest evidence of our promise to lead the way in unexpected food innovations, proving that you can enjoy a delicious, boldly flavored meal from a convenience store,” says Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “Perfect for a football tailgate or game watch party, the Jalapeño Popper Pizza brings a fantastic twist to the classic appetizer and is guaranteed to leave you craving more.”

The Jalapeño Popper Pizza is available in stores by the slice and guests can order a whole pie pizza online or in the Casey’s app for a limited time. In addition, guests can now add a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey on any pizza when they order it online.

