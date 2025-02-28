Multi-Conveyor recently built a mild steel, bolted construction Z-shaped incline belt conveyor to transport snack crackers.

The prebaked goods start out at a 26” top of belt elevation at infeed. Stainless steel guides funnel the bulk product as it enters the vertical incline.

The food then elevates on hygienic, food grade Volta SuperDrive 12.5” effective-width blue polyurethane fabric belting to an 82”, or nearly 7 foot, elevation, at a rate of 10 lbs. per minute. For demonstration purposes in this video, Multi-Conveyor has manually loaded product.

The 3” tall scoop flight belting with corrugated sidewalls helps control loose product in flight. A simple but effective angled stainless steel chute was added for additional guidance at the incline discharge, the company says.

For safety, the system included bearings with set screws and bearing covers; finger guards; shaft out-out guards; and a 3/8” polycarbonate hinged access door with easy-access magnetic latch closure.

