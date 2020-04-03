Charles Ross & Son Co. mobile inline rotor/stator homogenizers for efficient high shear mixing

Company: Charles Ross & Son Company

Website: www.mixers.com

Equipment Snapshot: ROSS inline high shear mixers from 1 through 250 HP accelerate mixing, emulsification and homogenization in both recirculation and continuous modes. A mobile skid allows these machines to be used anywhere in a plant, saving time and money by eliminating the need for multiple mixers separately dedicated to each vessel or product. Easy to clean in place and relocate, the pictured ROSS Model HSM-410 Inline High Shear Mixer is a versatile machine capable of handling different applications with viscosities up to 20,000 cP. A VFD or control panel may be mounted to the cart and wired to the mixer motor for complete portability. 3A-approved sanitary models are available with tri-clamp inlet/outlet connections and a one-piece stator/chamber cover for even quicker disassembly and clean-up. Ultra-high shear designs are offered as well.