Healthy Crunch Granola Bars

Company: Healthy Crunch

Website: https://healthycrunch.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Snackers, rejoice! Healthy Crunch, a line of healthy snacking products that support better-for-you lifestyles, has made its way to the U.S. Created by registered dietitian and trained chef Julie Bednarski, Healthy Crunch’s line of snacks—including granola bars, seed butters, instant lattes, coconut chips and more, are better-for-you foods that taste great and are designed to make you feel good inside and out, with category-unique flavor combinations to satisfy snack cravings and meet dietary needs. Perfect for summer and on-the-go snacking, Healthy Crunch is now shipping online orders from the company’s website and Amazon to homes across both the US and Canada.

“For me, 'crunching' and snacking go hand-in-hand and unfortunately, there weren’t many guilt-free options that satisfied both of these characteristics, thus Healthy Crunch was born,” said Julie Bednarski, chief crunching officer, Healthy Crunch. “The response to our initial products and flavors was overwhelming. We’ve been excited to expand and diversify our products to offer new, delicious products with category-specific health benefits and flavor profiles that are unmatched in the better-for-you space.”

Available on Amazon.com and via the company’s website, Healthy Crunch’s featured summer products include:

Granola Bars - Healthy Crunch is excited to launch School Approved Granola Bars that are allergen-friendly, peanut-free, gluten-free, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, low sugar with only 2 grams of sugar per bar, high in fibers, contains 1 serving of fruits and vegetables and 1 Billion Active Probiotics per bar. Healthy Crunch has developed the ultimate bar for families to enjoy. SRP is $5.99 for a 5-count box.

Made in Canada, additional available Healthy Crunch products include coconut chips, kale chips, trail mix and chia jam. The line meets various lifestyle needs and dietary restrictions including specific products that are Keto Certified, Paleo-Certified, Gluten-Free, Vegan and School Approved.

Healthy Crunch products are available in major retailers across Canada including Whole Foods, Sobey’s and Bulk Barn, among others. US and Canadian customers can purchase products online at www.HealthyCrunch.com and on Amazon. Fans are encouraged to follow @HealthyCrunch on Instagram and Facebook.