InfinityQS signs partnership with advanced process automation specialists, InControl Systems Limited

InfinityQS International, Inc. (InfinityQS) has announced that it has signed a partnership with InControl Systems Limited, a U.K.-based advanced process automation systems integrator. The partnership was signed in June 2020, with InControl and InfinityQS joining forces to support digital transformation initiatives across the U.K. process and manufacturing sector.

InControl Systems is an advanced process control, automation, and information systems integrator that delivers innovative real-time control, monitoring, visualization, and analysis solutions to the manufacturing and process industries. The company was founded by Patrick Nash and Jan Hemper in 1999 when they began providing control system consulting to the global oil and gas arena. The business has subsequently embraced the opportunities of connecting real-time, event-driven plant floor systems with transactional business data and enterprise resource planning systems.

InControl Systems delivers solutions to support process improvement, productivity gains, and the reduction of downtime, waste, and energy usage. Its project capabilities encompass all aspects from consultancy and feasibility, specification, and design, to deployment, commissioning, and long-term support and service. Six-figure projects with mission-critical impact and quantifiable business results are not uncommon and its successes have earned an enviable reputation and loyal customer base across the food and beverage, aggregates, oil and gas, and aerospace industries.

The systems integrator was looking into innovations that would help its customers improve productivity and reduce their operational costs by providing end-to-end systems from sensor to management. It turned to Enact, InfinityQS’ cloud-based Quality Intelligence platform as its quality management and statistical process control (SPC) analytics engine has the capabilities to quickly analyze critical data and deliver the real-time operational insights that are necessary to improving financial performance.

Jan Hemper, technical director, InControl Systems, explained, “Across the manufacturing and process industries we have seen a growing need from customers requesting digital data-driven solutions that can increase productivity and provide a healthy return on investment. We turned to InfinityQS because of their expertise in Quality Intelligence and SPC technology and adding Enact to our portfolio provides a real-time, scalable solution that can help our customers increase their bottom line.

Jan continued, “We were very impressed with the flexibility of Enact, as it allows customers to start small and then grow by increasing their number of users once it has demonstrated a return on investment. This adds significant value to our proposition as improvements gained by SPC can be a major business driver of quality and productivity. We have a number of customers that are also likely to benefit from our other portfolio of services and hope this will further establish our position as their trusted integrator of choice.”

Jason Chester, director of global channel programs for InfinityQS, commented, “The InfinityQS global partner program comprises the best engineering, manufacturing IT, and automation experts in the world, so we were delighted to enter into an agreement with InControl. They have an exceptional pedigree and their team has over 20 years of advanced systems integration experience. By integrating Enact into their core services portfolio, their clients and prospects will benefit from an award-winning platform, backed by a highly capable systems integrator.”

Jason concluded, “It is great to welcome InControl as part of our specialized partner network and we look forward to working together so we can drive forward the successful digital transformation of the process and manufacturing industry.”