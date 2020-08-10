Company: VITO Fryfilter, Inc.

Website: https://vitofryfilter.com

Equipment Snapshot: VITO Fryfilter, Inc. recently released an intensive cleaner individually packed as tabs, for an effective cleaning of commercial deep fryers: the VITO tab.

The German-made deep fryer boil-out removes burnt in grease and oil from commercial deep fryers and stainless steel accessories.

Only 3 simple steps to implement into the working routine of every kitchen!

Let your deep fryer shine like new and save energy, time and money!

"Boil-out your fryers regularly to prevent burnt in carbon, a malfunctioning thermostat and sticky accessories. A clean fryer leads to a better oil quality, therefore a better tasting fried dish and reduction in energy need," says Felix Amrhein, CEO of VITO Fryfilter, Inc.