Company: Camfil APC

Website: campfilapc.com

Equipment Snapshot: To help food processing facilities improve indoor air quality, Camfil APC offers the Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) industrial dust collection system. It safely collects airborne dust particles to provide a clean work environment and prevent cross-contamination of food products.

The GSX system is ideal for dry food ingredients like coarse grains, fine spices and additives, as well as sticky dusts like sugar and whey. It can collect toxic, nuisance and combustible food dusts including fine, fibrous and heavy dust loads. It can capture food dust at its source using stainless steel pickup hoods at each production station or by directly hooking to batch mixers or high-velocity slot hoods behind weigh stations. Capturing dusts at their source prevents worker exposure to airborne contaminants and keeps dust from travelling throughout the facility.

The GSX system also helps food processing and manufacturing facilities exceed OSHA indoor air quality standards. When equipped with a Camfil explosion vent, the GSX system offers the highest combustible dust explosion protection in accordance with NFPA and ATEX standards. Other explosion protection options are available including isolation valves, integrated safety monitoring filters and fire-retardant filter cartridges.

GSX dust collectors are designed in individual modules that handle airflows up to 6,000 cfm using four Gold Cone X-Flo (GCX) filter cartridges, which contain more pleated media to move more air and process more dust without increasing the collector’s overall footprint. The collector creates a more uniform airflow, which extends the life of the filters and uses less compressed air.

The GCX filter cartridges feature specially designed inner cones with more downward-facing media than traditional filters. These cones evenly distribute the pulsed air along the outer pack of the filter and through the inner cone, ejecting more dust straight into the hopper. The result is a more thorough cleaning with each pulse, and the vertical filters are cleaner, safer and easier to change out.

