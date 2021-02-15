Company: SNAX-Sational Brands

Website: www.snackpop.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.98

Product Snapshot: SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand Snack Pop has officially unveiled Candy Pop Popcorn Peanut M&M’s! made with M&M’s peanut candy, now available at Sam’s Club nationwide as of February 1, 2021. Timed with National Snack Food Month (February), Peanut M&M’s, made with real milk chocolate, roasted peanuts and colorful candy shells, are the newest flavor introduction from the pioneer popcorn brand to kick off 2021. The new flavor extension joins the brand’s iconic line-up of exciting popcorn offerings that consumers continue to indulge in. Candy Pop Popcorn Peanut M&M’s! made with M&M’s peanut candy are a treat with a satisfying, nutty crunch combined with the salty mix of popcorn, providing an unparalleled flavor and snack.

In addition to National Snack Month, the Candy-Coated Candy Pop popcorn is also the perfect Valentine’s Day treat! Especially those looking for a cozy night in at home with their significant other!

“Peanut M&Ms are one of the most iconic and widely consumed candies, the must-have movie treat, so we are beyond excited for this Snack Pop partnership. It is the ultimate candy lover's dream!” - Adam Cohen, chief marketing officer of SNAX-Sational Brands Group, and notable “snacking” expert. Follow @thesnaxpert on instagram..

With the ongoing success of Snack Pop’s offerings, the brand rolls out this newest flavor just in time for National Snack Food Month to continue to excite consumers. Candy Pop Popcorn Peanut M&M’s!® made with M&M’s peanut candy will now be available nationwide in the 20oz club size bag for $5.98 at Sam’s Club. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.snackpop.com.

The better-for-you-snack is made 100 percent in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, candy or cookie-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack of 2020” by Buzzfeed. Snack Pop’s additional flavor profiles are available online (https://www.snackpop.com).

As part of the brands ongoing “Snackgiving” initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of Snack Pop varieties will now benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts as of December 2020. Most notably, their new Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The new Seacrest Studio makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients will also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen.

Snack Pop continues to gain notoriety as the favorite popcorn of Hollywood, with fans such as Lil Yachty, Dane Cook, Sean Penn, Ashley Greene, Lance Bass, Joey King, Kate Bosworth, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Jerry O’Connell, David Arquette, Peter Facinelli, Alexander Ludwig, Wilson Cruz, James Kennedy, Cynthia Bailey, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Lil’ Jon, The Black Eyed Peas, Foodgod, and many more.

“Our goal continues to be to offer ‘better for you’ snacking innovations to the category, while delivering to consumers exciting options within our portfolio. We proudly offer an innovative and fun snacking alternative in the market.” - Jerry Bello, SNAX-Sational Brands CEO and co-founder.

“We are very excited to continue to bring the most iconic brand names in the world to consumers through Snack Pop. We are thrilled to now debut our newest Candy Pop flavor of 2021 featuring an iconic candy, Peanut M&M’s!® candy pieces, with such our loyal and well-respected retail partner, Sam’s Club.” - Frank Florio, president and founder of Snack Pop, and Co-Founder of SNAX-Sational Brands.