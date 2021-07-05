It’s no secret: probiotics are in demand across many health and wellness categories. For themselves and their pets, people are increasingly seeking information, clinical support, and, ultimately, confidence that the ingredients they and their loved ones consume are safe and efficacious. With the recent launch of its DE111.com website, Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes delivers that confidence as a probiotic expert with consumer-friendly resources.

“Consumers want to know the story behind the product—the ingredients, how they work, and the science behind them,” said Kristin Wilhoyte, director of marketing communications at Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. “So we’ve created a site that provides information about DE111, its benefits, and scientific support to our partners and their end customers.”

The site includes links to human clinicals, as well as introductory information about how probiotics work in the body. As a probiotic spore, DE111 is known to deliver immune and digestive health benefits across applications in supplements, foods, beverages, and pet nutrition. Bacillus subtilis DE111 is, by nature, a hardy probiotic that lends itself to a wide range of manufacturing conditions and formats, including gummies, drink powder mixes, snacks, and pet treats.

“Product developers can visit DE111.com to get information on product stability, clinicals, and ideal applications,” Wilhoyte said. “Likewise, consumers who see the logo on product packaging are led to the benefits DE111 offers, as well as the science that supports it.”

As a branded ingredient, Bacillus subtilis DE111 is a mark of quality among consumers. Long represented in the dietary supplement space, branded ingredients are gaining additional traction in functional foods, beverages, and pet nutrition. In a recent presentation at the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Annual Conference, consultancy and brand firm

“CPG brands are increasingly relying on the credibility and clinicals of ingredients to build their own brand authority,” Wilhoyte said. “Particularly for brands trying to stand out in a crowded category, DE111 probiotic serves as a differentiator and recognized sign of excellence.”

In addition to its human clinicals, DE111 is supported by Deerland’s prebiotic, probiotic, and enzyme technology and expertise, including a portfolio of ingredients and custom formulation capabilities. From supplements to snacks, beverages to pet nutrition, Deerland seeks to balance microbiota in people and their pets.

“Pet parents, especially pet supplement shoppers, value human-grade quality for their pets. As a probiotic ingredient that offers benefits for both pets and people, DE111 brings crossover appeal and quality that both brands and their customers value,” Wilhoyte said.

For more information on Deerland’s DE111 Probiotic, visit DE111.com.