As of July 1, 2021, Corbion has closed an agreement to acquire full ownership of Granolife for an undisclosed price. Granolife is a key player in functional blends for the Mexican bakery and fortification industries. The company is based in Querétaro, Mexico, employs around 60 staff and operates a production facility and an application and development center. Corbion has taken over the Granolife business with immediate effect.

Acquiring GranoLife fits well in the growth agenda set out in Corbion’s Advance 2025 strategy, says Andy Muller, president of Sustainable Food Solutions: “With the addition of the footprint, expertise, blending capabilities and application labs of Granolife, we will be able to make a step change in the Mexican market. With significant growth prospects in industries such as artisan bakery and fortification, and we can further build on the already strong position we have in industrial bakery with leading bakery manufacturers. Moreover, I am really pleased that founder Rafael Monterde has agreed to stay on board to lead us to future success here.”