Company: Liv Foods, Inc.

Website: https://livbar.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Liv Foods, Inc., maker of LivBar, organic superfood energy bars, has announced that it has taken major steps to make their products more inclusive moving forward. And one of the biggest changes that consumers should expect is a new and improved formulation that not only makes the company’s products vegan, but also more nutritious, organic, and allergen-free.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make it easier for health conscious individuals to have access to truly healthy and delicious snacks,” shares Wade Brooks, CEO of LivBar. “But the move to make our products vegan and more organic is not only fueled by our desire to be more inclusive, but also to be more Earth-friendly. Usage of organically grown, plant-based products is much better for the earth.”

Among the many changes that the company employed is to stop using honey to make its products vegan. As a replacement, LivBar will be using organic coconut nectar—another natural sweetener that comes from the sap of the flowers of coconut palm. Coconut nectar has significantly lower glycemic index compared to honey and is guaranteed to not cause bloating or hypersensitivity.

In addition to this, the brand also stopped using baking soda to increase their products’ organic percentage. Further studies allowed LivBar to come to the conclusion that baking soda does not provide any taste or nutritional benefits, and thus, decided to remove them completely.

Certain aspects of LivBar’s products will remain the same, including its dairy-free, corn-free, non-GMO, and soy-free status. Each bar will still weigh 44 grams and come in compostable wrappers. They are also still going to be handmade in Oregon.

The company has also swapped brown rice for organic sorghum, an ancient grain that’s more nutrient-dense and sustainable. It has also decided to stop using sesame seeds and replaced them with organic millet, a crunchier, more filling seed that also helps improve digestion and regulate blood sugar levels.

“Effective 2023, sesame seeds will be declared a major allergen by the US government. Part of our desire to make our products inclusive and accessible to all is, of course, by limiting or completely eliminating the use of ingredients that can trigger allergic reactions. Since learning about this, we’ve done research about how we can eliminate the use of sesame seeds without drastically altering the taste of our products,” adds Brooks.

With all these changes, LivBar shows its commitment to providing everyone with more nutrition-focused, organic, and sustainable snacks.







