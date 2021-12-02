Formost Fuji Corporation, Woodinville, WA is pleased to announce its partnership with Capper-McCall to represent Formost Fuji in the Southeast region. Based in Raleigh, NC, Capper-McCall will cover the market in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. You can reach them directly at 770-422-8500 or sales@cappermccall.com.

Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji Corporation, commented: “We are very pleased to begin a partnership with Capper-McCall. Both of our companies have 55+ years’ experience in the packaging equipment industry and share common values of innovation, performance, and customer service. We are excited to add the Capper-McCall sales team and look forward to having them work with our customers in the Southeast region.”

Rob Wingard, president, Capper-McCall commented “Capper-McCall is excited to announce that we have entered into a business partnership with Formost Fuji to promote and sell the Formost Fuji Horizontal wrapping systems and the Formost Bread bagging equipment here in the Southeastern US. Capper-McCall has been offering quality automation and inspection solutions for over five decades and we see this partnership with Formost Fuji as a huge win for Capper-McCall, Formost Fuji, and most importantly our customer base here in the Southeast.”