Mérieux NutriSciences has announced the launch of its new North American website at www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/NA.

As Mérieux NutriSciences celebrated its new logo release late last year, a new website to match its look and mission was sure to come.

The new website now represents the entire North American region, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, while supporting three languages, English, French, and Spanish. It features a resource center, blog, event schedule, new easy-to-use navigation, and a mobile-friendly environment.

"This new website is here to serve you, our customers by providing practical solutions," said Sebastien Moulard, North American president. "The site is educational and full of extras we think the food industry will enjoy and that reflects our philosophy."

Mérieux NutriSciences has invited visitors to explore the new North American website here.



