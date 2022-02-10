Company: Mettler Toledo

Website: www.mt.com/xray-x34c

Equipment Snapshot: Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has launched a new X -ray inspection system, the X34C, that is designed specifically for the detection of contaminants in small, individual packaged products at high speeds.

The X34C X-ray inspection system is based on three key design principles of compactness, high speed, and precision:

Compact footprint: The system has a footprint of just 700 mm in length, which includes an integrated reject. This means that the X34C can be installed into production lines where space is at a premium.

High-speed capabilities: The X34C can operate at 120 meters per minute, making it possible for the first time to keep product inspection aligned with many high-speed flow-wrapping machines and pack sealers used in the confectionery sector for packing individual products. This combination of speed and compact footprint is currently unique in the market.

Precise performance: The optimized focal distance of the 0.4-mm diode detector and 100-W Optimum Power Generator maximizes the probability of detecting small contaminants and helps to reduce the false reject rate. Because the power and contrast levels of these components are automatically optimized for each application, the system does not always need to run at its full 100-W output, delivering power savings.

“We are expecting that manufacturers of small confectionery products and snacks will love the high-speed inspection that the compact X34C gives them, as improved detection sensitivity allows the technology to inspect and reject single bars at fast speeds straight after they exit the flow-wrapper. This not only reduces waste, because a single bar rather than the entire multi-pack can be rejected, but it also enables the manufacturer to maintain high levels of productivity at this critical point of the production line,” said Mike Pipe, head of global sales & product management, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection.

“For manufacturers, who are typically hard-pushed to fit new equipment into existing lines, the small footprint of the X34C means they can benefit from outstanding levels of contaminant detection and productivity without too much disruption to their operation. Plus companies can feel confident that their brands are protected due to the X34C simultaneously completing comprehensive product and packaging quality checks.”

The X34C shares many of the same features and advantages as other models in the Mettler-Toledo Safeline range of X -ray systems. These include the easy-to-use operating software, including ContamPlus, that both the standard X34 and X36 systems use, with automated product setup reducing the need for operator training, while increasing production uptime and product safety. These aspects serve to reduce the total cost of ownership.

In addition, the X34C can be connected to Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s ProdX data management software, which supports supply chain digitalization, compliance, and traceability.

On the hardware side, the X34C can be configured to meet customer requirements, including with an air blast reject system to remove contaminated products at high speed. Maintenance functions are simplified through easy access to all parts of the system from the front. The X -ray system has been designed to operate in a range of working environments. It is rated at IP55 as standard for ingress protection, with IP65 also available for manufacturing environments which require a higher level of dust protection. Customers with cooler ambient factory temperatures (less than 86 °F) can choose Active Cooling through a fan system, which can improve the environmental performance of the system.