Company: Fun-Gal Snacks LLC

Website: https://popadelics.com/

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $56.00 (6-pack and six individual 4-oz. packs)

Product Snapshot: Introducing a new vegan snack that's both tasty and better-for-you: Popadelics will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo starting on February 22, 2022. Popadelics will be offered in three bold, mouth-watering flavors: Trippin' Truffle Parm, Twisted Thai Chili, and Rad Rosemary and Salt.

Mushroom lovers and doubters alike will now be able to experience shiitake mushrooms like they never have before. To produce its signature crunch, Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips leverage a unique cooking method called vacuum frying, which allows foods to cook at much lower temperatures while absorbing less oil and retaining more of their color, nutrients, texture, and flavor. Popadelics are also vegan and a good source of protein and fiber.

While Popadelics do not contain any psilocybin or any other psychedelics or narcotics, purchases will support the Fun-Gal Snacks Foundation, a charitable organization from the creators of Popadelics that will support various causes centered on health and wellness. Most notably, the Fun-Gal Snacks Foundation will support the Johns Hopkins Center of Psychedelic & Consciousness Research and their exploration for innovative treatments for improved mental health.

"We're super psyched to turn everyone on—even mushroom doubters—to the superpowers of shiitake mushrooms," adds Marilyn Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fun-Gal Snacks LLC. "Popadelics are only the beginning. We're on a mission to create innovative snacks that harness the benefits of mushrooms and other underloved veggies."

Popadelics will be available nationwide for pre-order via Indiegogo starting on February 22 and will be available for online purchase in April at popadelics.com. Visit popadelics.com for more details on pre-orders and purchases.