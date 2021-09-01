Company: Prime Planet

Website: https://primeplanet.net/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$4.45

Product Snapshot: Adopting a new nutrition plan can be a challenge. One concern for consumers who’ve either been told by their doctor to avoid gluten or, alternatively, have opted to cut down on gluten for personal reasons, is that they’ll “lose the crunch.” Let’s just say that nothing quite beats that satisfying sensation when chomping into chips, pretzels, or other crunchy snack foods.

“The good news is that those told to go gluten-free definitely don’t have to lose the satisfying ‘crunch,’” says Marie Gonzalez, business development manager for Miami-based Prime Planet brands. “If you love chips or other snacks containing gluten, Prime Planet’s Tostones are the best gluten free snacks available—and boast numerous health benefits.

Locally sourced in Ecuador, South America, Prime Planet’s tostones green green plantain chips are hand-picked under the highest quality standards and technology to offer not just flavor, but a healthier alternative to traditional snacks like corn and potato chips.

Not only does Prime Planet brands offer gluten-free snacks, but they’re also certified as gluten-free by the National Celiac Association. It shows these treats have undergone the most stringent third-party gluten-free certification available for product, processing, and packaging.

“We can assure you that our gluten free plantain chips do meet that requirement and, most notably, our certification by the National Celiac Association is a top-tier one,” says Gonzalez, adding that this gives consumers peace-of-mind that the product is as advertised. So, a parent faced with limiting their child’s food intake to only gluten-free products can rest easy. Kids can stay safe and still get the “crunch.”



