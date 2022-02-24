Company: Barnana

Website: www.barnana.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Barnana has cooked up yet another snack that comes from the plantain.

Introducing Organic Crunchy Plantain Nuggets —golden cubes packed with savory ﬂavor for truly satisfying snacking. They come in four ﬂavors: Pink Salt, Ranch, Chili Lime, and BBQ. For a day-brightening snack, scoop up a handful of these fun little "planteenies" and marvel at how good simple ingredients can taste. All ﬂavors are vegan.

The Organic Plantain Nuggets are made with plantains, a whole-food plant ingredient. These cubes are savory, not sweet, because Barnana uses organic green plantains which are rich in resistant starch that has not yet converted to sugar. They are then gently fried in non-inﬂammatory coconut oil. There are no added sugars, no cholesterol, and 4 grams of ﬁber in a single-serve pack (about 83 pieces).

As of right now, the Organic Crunchy Plantain Nuggets are available on barnana.com and on Amazon; after August 2022, they will be available nationwide.