Constantia Flexibles signed an agreement on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, to acquire 100% of FFP Packaging Solutions, a UK sustainable, flexible packaging business. The acquisition earns Constantia Flexibles the first consumer plant in the UK and is an excellent addition to its portfolio.

Pim Vervaat, CEO of Constantia Flexibles, states, “The acquisition aligns well with our Vision 2025 growth strategy of investing in competitive businesses with potential for future growth. FFP Packaging Solutions joining the Constantia Flexibles Group will expand our overall market position. Its significant experience and credibility allow for strong relationships across the UK food industry. We will be working with the existing management team to continue driving the revolution of sustainable flexible packaging in the UK and beyond.”

Founded in 1967, FFP Packaging Solutions has over 50 years of experience, driving the revolution of sustainable, flexible packaging. The expert for recyclable laminates offering flow wraps, lidding films, and pre-made pouches already today generates over 80% of its sales in sustainable packaging. “Sustainable packaging solutions are no longer a trend. They are a must-have. FFP Packaging Solutions figures already show it. And together, we are committed to a circular economy, driving the transformation with more sustainable packaging,” specifies Vervaat.

With over 100 employees, FFP Packaging Solutions operates from its headquarters in Northampton, UK.

“We look forward to working with our new colleagues of FFP Packaging Solutions and jointly enter the next phase of developing the business as part of the Constantia Flexibles family,” Vervaat adds.

Robin Chudley, chairman of FFP Packaging Solutions, states, “I am extremely proud of FFP’s position in the UK flexible packaging market and the respect that FFP has developed across the industry. This legacy is something that was started by my father back in 1962 and has been continuously built upon through my own leadership of the business and more recently since the appointment of the management team in place today."

"Having led FFP as a family-owned business for many years, we recognized the importance of succession planning to secure FFP’s long-term future. This is the reason that we appointed David Cooper as managing director & CEO in 2017 and since then David and his team have done a phenomenal job in making sure that FFP’s know-how, core competencies and values remain aligned with the needs of our customers and, in doing so, keeping FFP at the forefront of flexible packaging development. The sale of FFP to Constantia Flexibles is another important step on the firm’s journey and I am delighted that David and his team will remain with the business to ensure a successful integration and continue to build on FFP’s success long into the future.”