JLS Automation has welcomed Carl Roeder to its team as Northwest U.S. regional sales manager.

In the role, Roeder will be tasked with supporting and growing sales in the Northwest U.S. territory, working closely with the director of sales of that region, Jim Jeffries.

“Carl brings a wealth of industry experience and application knowledge,” said Mike Newcome, vice president of sales at JLS. “His ability to analyze and simplify complex technical challenges will greatly benefit our team and advance the objectives of our company. We are happy to have him.”

Roeder brings over 13 years of experience in the packaging and capital equipment industries, specifically in robotics and secondary packaging. He spent 10 years with Pearson Packaging, working his way up from robot assembly to commissioning project manager, and finally, on to aftermarket sales manager for the Midwest. He has held sales engineering roles at Schneider Packaging, and most recently, with Cama North America, serving as the West Coast regional sales engineer for both organizations.