Energis Solutions has released results from a recent validated study confirming its pathogen reduction technology, Guardian, which is highly effective in reducing common pathogens found in the wheat tempering process. The study shows Guardian performs at a 225% higher kill rate than acid-based solutions without leaving chemical residuals or altering the functionality of wheat and flour.

As part of the study, Hard Red Winter wheat was inoculated with E. faecium (Salmonella) and E. coli (STEC) and then treated using Energis Solutions' Guardian, Treatment technology.

Results showed an average 5.40 log reduction of e-coli and an average 3.93 log reduction of Salmonella when analyzed against the non-treated control samples. The study was performed by a trusted 3rd party lab in partnership with Panhandle Milling at its facility in Dawn, Texas.

Guardian by Energis uses patented technology and equipment to create an on-demand “energized” water-based solution. The Guardian System seeks to provide an effective and affordable solution that solves current pathogen challenges that are inherent to the flour milling wheat tempering process. Guardian achieves higher kill rates at a lower cost while avoiding functionality challenges that are typically associated with heat-treated flour or corrosion that can be experienced in the use of peracetic and lactic acid treatments.

For more information about Energis Solutions' Guardian Technology, visit energissolutions.com or email contact@energissolutions.com.