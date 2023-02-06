Kellogg Company has announced new additions to its portfolio of C-Store snacks, including all-new RXBAR A.M. and Cinnabon Jumbo Snax.

With C-store shoppers snacking away from home more than ever, and 65% snacking outside of their home at least three times per week1, Kellogg’s is offering this new line-up of on-trend, convenient C-Store products that meet consumer demand and current snacking preferences.

“We are proud to bring these new snacks to C-Stores that satisfy a variety of on-the-go snacking occasions,” said Daniel DeMeyer, senior director of commercial strategy at Kellogg Company. “We are committed to helping convenience retailers succeed and know these new products will be an essential addition to retailers’ snack offerings.”

The snacks, which were first announced at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas this October, include:

ALL-NEW Kellogg’s RXBAR A.M. : A wholesome, on-the-go morning snack made with real, simple ingredients like soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butters, and a touch of honey for sweetness. Plus, 10 grams of protein per bar, which come from natural sources, like egg whites, nuts and seeds, and a soft, yet crispy texture. Available in two flavors: ALL-NEW RXBAR A.M. Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter : Creamy peanut butter is combined with rolled oats, pumpkin seeds, and a dash of real cinnamon. SRP: $3.29. ALL-NEW RXBAR A.M. Chocolate : Made with real cocoa and sweetened with wildflower honey, this flavor offers a rich, chocolatey way to jumpstart your day. SRP: $3.29.

: A wholesome, on-the-go morning snack made with real, simple ingredients like soft-rolled oats, creamy nut butters, and a touch of honey for sweetness. Plus, 10 grams of protein per bar, which come from natural sources, like egg whites, nuts and seeds, and a soft, yet crispy texture. Available in two flavors: ALL-NEW Cinnabon Jumbo Snax: Kellogg’s bakery-inspired Cinnabon Jumbo Snax evoke the experience of a cinnamon roll with oven-baked, swirl-shape pieces. SRP: $2.69.

Kellogg’s, a manufacturer partner in the convenience store industry, has grown double digits over the past two years (2021-YTD 2022). This innovation announcement is part of Kellogg’s pledge to set retailers up for success through strategies that optimize assortment, merchandising, promotions and shelf enhancement.

The new products are available to ship now to convenience stores across the country.