SNAXPO23, produced by SNAC International, will take place March 19–21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando. This year’s theme is “SNAX to the MAX.”

The show will feature state-of-the-art processing, innovative packaging solutions, ingredients, seasonings, and flavors for new products.

“Attendees will experience the excitement as the entire community comes together for valuable conversations through educational sessions focused on industry and consumer trends and hot industry topics with a wide variety of leaders, experts, and exhibitors,” says Christine Cochran, president, and CEO, SNAC International.

“In today’s shifting landscape, snack producers must not only innovate, but scale their newest offerings to exceed the demands of the snack consumer. To do this, they need the full support and partnership of the entire supply chain, from raw ingredients to store shelf. SNAXPO23 will feature maximum equipment, bold flavors, vibrant packaging solutions, and best-in-class education on the most critical topics snack companies need to know about—all things that will help our snack producers dial up their SNAX to the MAX,” Cochran continues.

New this year, the Startups Hub will roll out the red carpet for early-stage brands to attend and participate in SNAXPO. The benefits include travel subsidies, welcome program, coordinated interviews with trade media, product display opportunities, personal guided tours, connections with industry mentors, and education tailored to emerging brands.

Also debuting at SNAXPO23, Co-Pack Central (co-sponsored by the Contract Packaging Association) will be an exclusive area designed to provide snack brands of all sizes easy access to the snack industry’s leading contract manufacturers and partners. Within Co-Pack Central, co-manufacturers can secure a kiosk for $1,000, to show the global snack industry their latest innovations that will exceed consumer demands and become the next snacking craze.

In addition, The Flavor Showdown competition (aka Flavor Pavilion), sponsored by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, will return, where inventive, on-trend sweet and savory flavors will battle it out to win the title. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and vote for their favorite flavors. The SNAXPO23 Flavor of the Year Awards will be announced at the Closing Party on Tuesday, March 21.

Attendees can also check out The Knowledge Zone, aka Education Pavilion, which will feature educational seminars and industry discussions, as well as SNAC Bites. SNAC Bites will be held directly on the show floor and are 30-minute sessions to provide opportunities for suppliers to share their innovative ideas, technology, and techniques to maximize the visibility and efficiency of their products.

Scheduling features include:

Monday, March 20

Film of the Year: Sustainable Snack Packaging Solutions . A panel discussion led by PepsiCo executive Robert Cotton, this session will explore the development and commercialization of sustainable packaging materials for the snack food category.

. A panel discussion led by PepsiCo executive Robert Cotton, this session will explore the development and commercialization of sustainable packaging materials for the snack food category. LatAm Report: Human Insights and Snacking Trends in Latin America. Coca-Cola insights leader Alejandro Prieto and NielsenIQ analyst Yenny Martinez present insights and findings from research into Latin American consumer behavior as well as the state of the snack category in the region. This session will offer a live Spanish translation.

Coca-Cola insights leader Alejandro Prieto and NielsenIQ analyst Yenny Martinez present insights and findings from research into Latin American consumer behavior as well as the state of the snack category in the region. This session will offer a live Spanish translation. Co-Packing, Grow Snacking: Keys to Successful Co-Manufacturing.A panel of co-manufacturers, product development specialists, operations experts, and a startup founder discuss how to find the right manufacturing partner and build the relationship to succeed together.

Tuesday, March 21

In the Weeds: Legal and Technical State of Cannabis for Food. Consumer interest in the functional properties of cannabis-derived food ingredients continues to grow, so cannabis legal and regulatory expert Steven Schain joins us to explore what this could mean for the snack food category.

Consumer interest in the functional properties of cannabis-derived food ingredients continues to grow, so cannabis legal and regulatory expert Steven Schain joins us to explore what this could mean for the snack food category. Regulatory Crunch: Policy Update for Snack Foods. Martin Hahn, SNAC International general counsel, Hogan Lovells partner, and a SNAXPO favorite, leads a lively discussion of regulatory and policy issues facing the snack food industry in 2023.

In addition, on Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, SNAXPO will feature Keynote Breakfast sessions with mainstage speakers. On Monday, SNAXPO will feature a state of global snacking trends speaker (TBA), and Tuesday’s breakfast will feature:

The Art of the Intangible presented by Shane Battier, two-time NBA champion and former vice president, analytics, and basketball development, Miami Heat

A Fireside Chat with Howard Friedman, CEO, Utz Brands

Additionally, during the breakfast session on Monday, March 20, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery will present our Snack Producer of the Year Award.

Finally, SNAC International will conclude Monday’s breakfast by presenting the coveted Circle of Honor Award, an honor given every two years to recognize the achievements of snack industry executives who have been leaders in their companies and in SNAC International.

Over the course of the trade show hours on Monday and Tuesday, visit the SNAC International Engagement Lounge, located in the center of the exhibit hall, and take your chances spinning the wheel for a discounted SNX24 registrations, cash prizes, and more.

Startups @ SNAXPO program

David Walsh, vice president, membership and communications, SNAC International, says that SNAC worked with its members and received feedback from other former startups about the untapped value that SNAXPO presents to early-stage companies—but the issue is that many don’t know about the show.

“The Startups @ SNAXPO program was established to provide early-stage snack brands the opportunity to meet co-manufacturers, suppliers, and critical partners they need to scale their business,” he says.

More specifically, startups will:

Be paired with industry mentors to help them navigate the category

Discover innovations and suppliers that can help you grow

Meet co-manufacturing partners

Participate in sessions with leading industry media

Learn about the industry’s most impactful trends

Gain visibility with established snack manufacturers and other industry players

Be provided with the opportunity to showcase their products during from 2:00–5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in the Startups Hub.

The incentive program helps to reduce costs, including travel, hotel, and registration, making it possible to attend SNAXPO, says Walsh.

“SNAC International will provide reimbursement up to $500 to cover hotel lodging and $500 to cover transportation costs, as well as a $600 registration fee discount for up to two individuals per snack company.”

Conditions apply and space is limited. Visit snaxpo.com for more information.

Advice for first-time attendees

“Harness the power of SNAXPO and tap into the unlimited opportunities such a gathering present. Begin by attending the New Member/First Timer reception on Sunday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m. to start your show right, and meet other first timers, the SNAC Board of Directors, and other industry veterans,” advises Cochran. “Attend all the events you possibly can and network with as many other attendees as you can—you never know when you might meet the right partner that will be instrumental in helping your business reach the next level.”

Cochran says that SNAXPO is the industry’s biennial main event, and the only place where every exhibitor has a snack-specific solution they are showcasing.

“This SNAXPO is the first full equipment show we’ve had since 2018 outside of the pandemic and is shaping up to be a spectacular show. Registration is trending ahead by more than double what it was at the same time in 2018. Plus, our industry is hungry to get back together and do business together in a big way. Don’t miss out.”





THE SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Sunday, March 19

5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

- New Member First Timer Reception

7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

- SNAXPO23 Opening Reception

Monday, March 20

8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

- General Session Breakfast with Mainstage Speakers

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

- Trade Show and Education Sessions

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

- SnackPAC Reception

Tuesday, March 21

8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

- General Session Breakfast with Mainstage Speakers

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

- Trade Show and Education Sessions

5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

- Sponsor Reception

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

- SNAXPO23 Closing Party