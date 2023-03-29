There is seven months to go until the international baking industry’s big reunion at iba 2023. iba will be inviting the world’s bakers to gather at the Fairground Munich from October 22–26. This year, the show includes global innovations, trends, new contacts, leads, and knowledge transfer in one place. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of products—over 90% of iba is already fully booked.

Ali Toprak, R&D manager of the Turkish exhibitor SARMAŞIK Group, stand C2.410 and C2.411 says: "As SARMAŞIK family, we are glad to be a part of iba trade fair again this year. It will be a great reunion with our customers and colleagues, and we are very much looking forward to exploring the potential of our future cooperations together.”

New hall structure for innovations and trends

iba 2023 will be presenting itself with its familiar product portfolio and the same high quality across 10 halls. New: the halls are grouped according to topic, thus creating a good overview of what is on offer and the best possible orientation on site. Packaging technology will be on show in hall B1, while visitors will find the latest in production technology and equipment in halls A1, A2, B2, B3, C1 and C2.

"MECATHERM and ABI are delighted to return to iba to help provide a unique, immersive, and memorable experience for visitors. From sustainability to digital solutions and product quality to industrial performance, we’re really looking forward to meeting with industrial bakers from all over the world to discuss their challenges and introduce innovative solutions developed to support the future of the baking industry,“ states Raymond Nogael, vice president, marketing and business development at TMG of the French exhibitor, stand B2.150. Artisan bakeries will be on show in halls A3 and A4. Raw materials and ingredients will take to the stage in the neighboring hall B4.

Brand new: the focus topics as a part of iba.TOPICS

From 2023, the iba.TOPICS will consist of the usual product range and the newly introduced focus topics. These are food trends, artisan bakery, health and sustainability as well as digitalisation, complete solutions and quality management. These topics highlight the most important trends in the industry, combine supply and demand and look towards the future.

The topic of food trends, for example, is about how the food culture is developing, what new products the global baking industry is presenting and what possibilities alternative ingredients offer. In the area of artisan bakery, everything revolves around traditional and modern crafts, vocational training and culture. Health deals with eating habits: the need for fresh, balanced, varied, and high-quality food is also a key aspect of new business models and aligning the focus on changing customer needs.

Sustainability is another focus topic: themes here include the use of regional and seasonal products, the possibility of ecological packaging and energy- and resource-saving production. Digitalization—everyone wants to be ready for tomorrow, today. iba presents new ways and methods for the baking industry: from process optimization and automation through artificial intelligence to the possibility of increasing customer loyalty through new sales channels and direct communication.

Lex van Houten, regional marketing manager, AMF Bakery Systems of the Dutch exhibitor, stand C2.110 explains: “We are delighted that iba 2023 is finally taking place again and that we can present our products and innovations on site in Munich. The topic of sustainability is particularly important to us. With smart digital solutions using AI and machine learning, hydrogen baking, and electrical baking, we want to make our contribution to a proof future of the baking industry. We look forward to exchanging ideas on these and other topics in October.”