Bell Flavors & Fragrances officially inaugurated its new commercial office and laboratories in Polanco, in Mexico City, on March 9.

The new facilities are located at Campos Elfseos 385 and will continue to serve not only Mexico City, but the entire region, including other neighboring states such as the State of Mexico, Queretaro, and Puebla.

The new office has specialized laboratories for the application of flavors and fragrances where innovative proposals are developed according to market requirements. To do this, Bell's labs in Mexico City counts with the best of our flavors and fragrances from its BellEssence library from Guadalajara, in addition to having the support of talented flavorists and perfumers for the development of tailor-made flavors and fragrances.

The strategic location of these new facilities will facilitate both proximity to customers and the logistics of developing solutions for their projects. Cecilia Paredes, general director of Bell Mexico, affirms: "With this change of office we seek to be closer to our clients and be able to invite them to work in our laboratories, in order to provide them with an even better service."

"It is important to highlight that from this change of address, Bell plans not only to provide closer proximity to its clients in the development of projects, but also to share innovation and knowledge through events, trainings and workshops. "This is a very important event for Bell Mexico, as it reflects the commitment to service and innovation with its customers," said Daniel Castillo, vice president of Bell's International Division.

For more on Bell Flavors & Fragrances, visit bellff.com or follow Bell Flavors & Fragrances on Twitter, Linkedln, and Facebook.