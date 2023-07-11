After a rigorous third-party certification process, Confetti Snacks has earned the Upcycled Food Association’s Upcycled Certification. Now, every bag of the slow-baked, crunchy, nutrient-dense treats made from “ugly vegetables” bear the prestigious “Upcycled Certified” mark from The Upcycled Food Association.

The Upcycled Certified Program is the world’s first third-party certification program for upcycled food ingredients and products. It allows consumers to reduce food waste and participate in the solution to mitigate the climate crisis (according to Project Drawdown) every time they purchase an Upcycled Certified product. The on-package mark highlights upcycled ingredients and products procured with surplus food or food by-products from manufacturing that use verifiable supply chains and have a positive impact on the environment.

Confetti Snacks is a woman-owned company and the brainchild of Betty Lu who wanted to use produce that would end up in a landfill due to esthetic irregularities to create something nutritious and planet-friendly. They are minimally processed and never deep-fried, like other veggie chips and extruded puff style snacks might be. Because they are baked using a low heat method, the nutrients, and the colors of the various veggies, reportedly are preserved. Confetti Snacks are infused with authentic spices and flavors inspired by Lu’s native Singapore and international travels. Veggie chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Teriyaki BBQ, and Summer Truffle. Mushroom chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, and Black Truffle.

Related: Confetti Snacks: upcycling takes a big bite out of global food waste