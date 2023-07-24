J&J Snack Foods celebrated the opening of its first owned distribution center in Terrell, TX with a ribbon-cutting event on July 18. The 117,000-square-foot cold-storage facility reportedly is strategically placed to optimize distribution across the U.S. Midwest.

The facility, which officially began operations last month, has 36-foot ceilings to accommodate 11,000 pallet positions for frozen food storage, including a unique “box-in-a-box" -45°F portion for 350 pallets of Dippin’ Dots beaded ice cream. With 22 dock doors, the shipping docks of the facility maintain a temperature of 36°F for optimal shipping of Superpretzel soft pretzel products and frozen novelties from The ICEE Company, Luigi's Real Italian Ice, ¡Hola! Churros, PhillySwirl, Whole Fruit, and more. Some of the country's best-selling cookies, pies, funnel cakes and handheld sandwiches are housed in the facility.

To celebrate the opening of J&J Snack Foods’ first owned-and-operated distribution center, President and CEO Dan Fachner, along with the company’s executive leadership team and employees from the new center, hosted an intimate ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We are aggressively investing and positioning our company for the next phase of growth,” says Fachner. “The opening of our new distribution center will allow us to geographically optimize our distribution and warehouse network. This supply chain transformation will play a pivotal role in reducing distribution costs and providing better service to our customers.”

The new facility has already brought more than 30 new jobs to the Terrell community, with additional opportunities to come as the company continues to grow. The Terrell distribution center is the first of three planned openings for J&J Snack Foods, with two new facilities opening in the coming months.