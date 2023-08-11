Primera Technology, Inc. has announced that one of its flagship products, Eddie, The Edible Ink Printer, has received Kosher (Pareve) certification. This certification is a testament to Primera's commitment to providing high-quality products that meet the needs of observant Jewish customers while ensuring food safety, purity, and quality for all customers.

Primera obtained its kosher certification through a rigorous process in collaboration with Kosher Supervisors of Wisconsin, a renowned organization known for its expertise in certifying products as kosher. By undergoing this certification, Primera distinguishes itself from other edible ink printer manufacturers by supplying not only kosher inks but also ensuring that its entire product and production processes meet the strict standards set forth by a certified kosher organization.

Mark D. Strobel, vice president of sales and marketing at Primera, enthusiastically expressed his delight at achieving kosher certification, stating, "We are thrilled to have successfully completed the certification process with the Kosher Supervisors of Wisconsin. Obtaining kosher certification for Eddie, The Edible Ink Printer is a significant milestone. It exemplifies our unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of our observant Jewish customers and providing them with products that are not only kosher but also meet the highest standards of food safety, purity, and quality."

Furthermore, Strobel announced, "The Kosher Pareve certification adds to our extensive list of industry-leading certifications, including cGMP certification for Eddie’s print head and filling equipment, FDA approval of our ink-filling cleanroom, and our NSF certification for the printer itself. We are immensely proud of these accomplishments and remain committed to providing exceptional products that meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

