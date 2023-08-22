Following the launch of its new line of flavored cashews, the makers of the Hormel-owned Planters brand have unveiled a new flavor innovation to celebrate autumn's arrival: Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews.

Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews cashews are kettle roasted to perfection and flavored with familiar notes of apples and cinnamon, making it the perfect snack to help usher in the cooling temperatures and changing colors of the fall season.

“We're thrilled to introduce this delectable new flavor of our cashews just in time for sweater weather," says Allie Abney, Planters brand manager. "Our new apple cider donut cashews are the ultimate fall snack, with the perfect combination of crunch and flavor that will leave you wanting more!"

With the approach of the fall season, people are seeking warm and comforting flavors, and apple cider has emerged as a popular choice of many. Datassential's fall trends report identified apple as a top 10 seasonal flavor around the globe. Technomic's 2022 menu adoption cycle also reveals that apple cider is in the "early adoption" phase, indicating that apple cider is currently trending in restaurants and specialty grocers across the country.

Additionally, 46% of consumers are planning to purchase an autumn-flavored food or beverage item this fall season. This consumer interest prompted the innovation team at the Planters brand to respond with the new Apple Cider Donut Cashews, which joins Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds as part of the brand's growing portfolio of fall-themed products.

"Our team is dedicated to keeping a pulse on the latest flavor trends so that we can respond accordingly," Abney says. "This latest flavor innovation from the Planters brand promises to be a hit with consumers this fall."