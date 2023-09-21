Field Trip Snacks has launched its new Carne Asada flavor of grass-fed beef jerky. In addition, its Gochujang Korean BBQ jerky and Truffle jerky debuted within the past nine months.
The suggested retail price for the Carne Asada beef jerky is $3.96 per bag, and the SRP for the truffle sticks is $1.35 per stick.
Consumers can take their your taste buds on a trip south of the border with Field Trip's carne asada street taco beef jerky. The savory blend of spices is perfect for pairing with a margarita or dishing out at get-togethers.
All of the brand's jerky includes 100% grass-fed beef, and is gluten-free with no preservatives, added MSG, or nitrates.
The other newer flavors include:
- Gochujang Korean BBQ beef jerky: Starts with a pear puree, then umami with a savory red miso paste, and finishes with a gochugaru pepper
- Hot Truffle meat stick - The Hot Truffle meat stick carries a mixture of real black summer truffle and slices of jalapeno.