Field Trip Snacks has launched its new Carne Asada flavor of grass-fed beef jerky. In addition, its Gochujang Korean BBQ jerky and Truffle jerky debuted within the past nine months.

The suggested retail price for the Carne Asada beef jerky is $3.96 per bag, and the SRP for the truffle sticks is $1.35 per stick.

Consumers can take their your taste buds on a trip south of the border with Field Trip's carne asada street taco beef jerky. The savory blend of spices is perfect for pairing with a margarita or dishing out at get-togethers.

All of the brand's jerky includes 100% grass-fed beef, and is gluten-free with no preservatives, added MSG, or nitrates.

The other newer flavors include: