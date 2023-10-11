Amy’s Kitchen has announced Family Size Entrées, a new mealtime solution in the freezer section available this month. Embracing a new packaging design, Amy’s will offer six dishes designed to meet the needs of busy families seeking an effortless dinner that the entire family can enjoy. As with all of Amy’s products, Family Size Entrées are made with organic and non-GMO ingredients.

With a generous serving size ideal for three to four people, Amy’s Family Size Entrées cater to a variety of dietary restrictions and lifestyles, featuring:

Cheese Enchiladas – Organic corn tortillas filled with a blend of cheeses, topped with olives and peppers, and covered in a traditional enchilada sauce. Gluten-free.

Poblano Enchiladas - Organic corn tortillas filled with carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, and fire roasted poblanos, plus organic house-made tofu and a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, covered in smooth, creamy poblano sauce and finished with a little extra cheese. Gluten-free.

Pad Thai – Rice noodles with organic house-made tofu, julienned carrots, green onions, broccoli and—Amy’s twist—baked cashews, instead of the typical peanuts. Gluten-free and dairy-free.

Vegetable Lasagna - Organic pasta layered with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan, plus tender organic veggies in an Italian-style tomato sauce.

Pesto Tortellini - Bright basil pesto mixed with tortellini made with organic wheat flour and stuffed with ricotta cheese.

Broccoli & Cheddar Bake – Rice pasta tossed with a creamy aged English Cheddar sauce and crisp organic broccoli florets, topped with crunchy toasted “breadcrumbs.” Gluten-free.

"We take immense pride in bringing families, whether born or chosen, together around the table and believe this new line will make it even easier. The launch of Family Size Entrées showcases our commitment to offering convenient meal solutions for families, as we understand the challenges of preparing homemade meals day in and day out," shared Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer.

Amy’s Kitchen Family Size Entrées will be available nationwide this month at Amazon Fresh, Instacart, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and other retailers for a suggested retail price of $15.99. To find a store, visit amys.com/where-to-buy or visit amys.com to learn more about Amy’s diverse assortment of products.