Amy’s Kitchen, a producer specializing in organic and natural frozen food, has launched a new way to enjoy its burritos with the nationwide launch of Multipack Burritos, available beginning this month. In time for back-to-school, Amy's Multipack Burritos in packs of four are geared toward busy individuals and families looking for on-the-go options.

The Multipacks will be available in two popular options: the Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito (made with cheddar cheese) and the Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Burrito. According to the company, the burritos are made with high-quality, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, making them suitable for a snack or light meal.

Amy's Kitchen reports its burritos are prepared using organic pinto beans, organic brown rice, and wheat tortillas, combined with a slow-cooked, mild, Mexican-style sauce. Intended to evoke the essence of a restaurant-style burrito, Amy's Multipack Burritos reportedly offer great taste as well as convenience, requiring only minutes to heat up and virtually no clean-up.

“Our Multipack Burritos offer an easy way to keep your favorite burritos stocked. It’s also a convenient, organic food that not only tastes great but is also easy to enjoy, even on-the-go. Meals or snack time has never been this seamless," says Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer.

Recognizing the importance of accommodating diverse diets and lifestyles, Amy's provides a range of snack and meal options intended to address specific sensitivities and allergies. The Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito variety is soy-free, tree nut-free, and kosher. Additionally, the fully plant-based Bean & Rice Burrito is free from dairy, lactose, soy, corn, tree nuts, and is kosher.

Amy's Multipack Burritos are available starting September at retailers nationwide such as Amazon Fresh, Instacart, and Kroger for MSRP $12.99.